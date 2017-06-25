J&K Police told to pray at protected mosques on Eid

Srinagar : File photo of DySP Mohammad Ayoub Pandith who was beaten to death outside Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid in Jammu and Kashmir in the wee hours of Friday. (PTI Photo) Srinagar : File photo of DySP Mohammad Ayoub Pandith who was beaten to death outside Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid in Jammu and Kashmir in the wee hours of Friday. (PTI Photo)

A day after a Deputy Superintendent of J&K Police was lynched on the premises of the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, police have issued an advisory, asking its personnel not to offer their Eid prayers in general mosques, Eidgah (common prayer grounds) or isolated areas, but to stick to security establishments and protected mosques.

The advisory from Kashmir’s Inspector General of Police Muneer Khan, which was sent to the district police headquarters, was also marked to the Army’s Srinagar-based 15 Corps, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force( CRPF) and Indo Tibetan Border Police(ITBP).

Sources in J&K Police told The Indian Express that the advisory was a “preventive measure” to ensure the safety of its personnel who have been the target of attacks as Kashmir witnesses a series of protests ever since last year’s unrest over the killing of Hizb commander Burhan Wani. In April, following militant attacks on the homes of policemen and their family members, the J&K Police had issued an advisory to its personnel, telling them to avoid visiting their hometowns “for the next few months”.

The communication, marked “most urgent”, advises senior officers to “instruct the field and subordinate formation” not to offer Eid prayers in isolated or general mosques or Eidgahs (prayer ground).

“In Srinagar, the personnel have been asked to offer Eid prayers at DPL Srinagar (District Police Lines) or the Police Control Room,” a senior police officer told The Indian Express on Saturday. “The advisory has been issued after the Nowhatta incident. Police is taking all steps to prevent such incidents,” he said.

When contacted, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) S P Vaid said the advisory had been issued by IGP, Kashmir.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App