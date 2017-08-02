J&K police to ask Pakistan High Commission to take Abu Dujana’s body

Abu Dujana was gunned down in Pulwama during an encounter by security forces. (File) Abu Dujana was gunned down in Pulwama during an encounter by security forces. (File)

The Jammu and Kashmir police will approach the Pakistan High Commission via the Union Home ministry to take the body of Abu Dujana, the Lashkar-e-Taiba commander gunned down in south Kashmir, a senior police official said on Wednesday. It will be the first time that the Pakistan High Commission is asked to claim the body of a militant killed in Kashmir Valley. Inspector General of Police (Kashmir range) Munir Khan told PTI he would be writing a letter to his police headquarters, which in turn would approach the Union Home ministry to take up the matter with the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

“We will ask the Pakistan High Commission in India to take back the body of Abu Dujana, who was a Pakistani national,” Khan said. Dujana, believed to be in his late 20s, was killed yesterday in a well-planned operation by a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and CRPF in Pulwama district of south Kashmir. The inmates of the house where he was holed up had told police that he claimed to be from Karachi.

