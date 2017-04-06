J&K Police set up emergency help lines due to flood alert, cops on high alert

A rescue operation is going on at Tarzoo, Panzipora, Hygam, Dangiwacha and Behrampora areas of Sopore in north Kashmir. (AP Photo) A rescue operation is going on at Tarzoo, Panzipora, Hygam, Dangiwacha and Behrampora areas of Sopore in north Kashmir. (AP Photo)

As authorities sounded flood alert due to continuous rains over the past three days, Jammu and Kashmir police today set up round-the-clock emergency help lines across the Valley and put its men on high alert to meet any eventuality.

“Emergency help lines have been established in control rooms across the Valley to provide help to the people (in case of floods). These control rooms will remain open 24×7,” a police spokesman said. He said the department has put its men on “high alert to meet any possible challenge and eventuality”. The spokesman said police has also launched rescue operations at several places and efforts are on to shift trapped people to safer places.

“A rescue operation is going on at Tarzoo, Panzipora, Hygam, Dangiwacha and Behrampora areas of Sopore in north Kashmir. The people from these localities are being shifted to safer locations,” the spokesman said. He said the people got trapped due to increase in the water level in Khursi Nallah.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had earlier today directed for immediate constitution of a unified control room to monitor the situation arising out of incessant rains and unusual snowfall in the Valley for the past two days. The chief minister asked the divisional administration to gear up to meet any eventuality in view of the inclement weather, an official spokesman said.

She reviewed the preparedness and the steps to be taken by the administration in view of the emerging situation of rains and waterlogging in many parts of Kashmir Valley at a meeting of officers here. Mehbooba directed that senior functionaries of the concerned departments be deputed to the control room to respond to the emerging situation in a coordinated approach. She also directed chalking out contingency plans for the flood-prone areas and make available nearby buildings in case of emergency evacuations.

Mehbooba directed for constitution of similar control rooms at the district levels also and asked the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir to monitor the functioning of these control rooms and coordinate the rescue efforts in these districts.

She directed close monitoring of rescue operations at all the spots in these districts which have a likelihood of embankment breach or waterlogging. Mehbooba directed the engineers of Flood Control Department to deploy all their men and machinery for patrolling the banks of rivers and streams at the spots which have a history or likelihood of breaches.

She specifically directed patrolling of spots which had breached during the floods of 2014. The chief minister was informed that 60,000 sand bags have been readied by the Department at various locations in the city which, if need be, would be used for checking the breaches or overflowing of banks. ected for arranging of adequate number of boats and deploying them at critical places where people may need them for evacuation or for any help.

The meeting was informed that weather is likely to improve from tomorrow and that the rate of rising of water level in Jhelum has already started to slow down. The chief minister directed the SMC authorities to deploy all their dewatering machines at the inundation spots to drain off the waters and make the important city junctions free of any waterlogging at the quickest.

On the status of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, the chief minister directed the IGP Traffic to supervise the reopening of the road at the earliest and prioritize the clearing of stranded passengers on the road. In the healthcare sector, the chief minister was informed that the city hospitals and SKIMS are ready to meet any eventuality and all the requisite equipments are adequately stocked at these hospitals.

