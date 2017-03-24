J&K police on arrest spree ahead of bypolls

The Jammu and Kashmir police have launched a crackdown and arrested mostly youths ahead of Srinagar and Anantnag Lok Sabha bypolls next month. Officials said that the those arrested were involved “in law and order problems”.

Sources said that 12 people were arrested from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district and one person from Srinagar, triggering day-long clashes. “They are involved in criminal cases and have to face the law,” said DGP Shesh Paul Vaid.

Sources, however, said that the police have been directed to identify “elements that may be threat for elections’’.

