J&K police issue advisory to ensure secure Shivratri

Appealing to the people of Jammu region to cooperate in maintaining security in wake of the upcoming Shivratri festival, police today issued advisories to ensure peaceful celebration of the festival. While directing police personnel deployed for duty at various places in the city to remain extra vigilant, a senior police official asked police personnel to perform foot patrolling during the day and night.

The police also asked the people to cooperate at frisking points and not complain about harassment. “The people have been asked to remain vigilant while travelling in passenger vehicles (or in) crowded areas (especially the places of worship),” a senior police officer said.

He said that the people have been asked not to touch any abandoned object and inform the police if they see any suspicious person or object in the area. “If you have any information about any anti-national, anti-social elements (who can disturb the holy occasion of Shivratri) please inform the police immediately. Identity of informant shall be kept confidential,” he said.