J&K police identify 5 Hizbul militants for two Kashmir bank robberies

THE Police blamed Hizbul Mujahideen militants for two bank robberies in south Kashmir’s Shopian and Anantnag districts in the last two days and identified five local militants as being responsible for the incidents.

Police said that the militants were recognised from CCTV footage inside the bank branches and from human intelligence network. Approximately Rs 7 lakh was stolen from two branches of J&K Bank when unidentified gunmen barged into Ratnipora branch in Shopian and Marhama branch in Anantnag district.

Hizbul Mujahideen spokesperson Burhanuddin denied the allegations and said that the outfit does not believe in bank robberies as it is un-Islamic and unethical. “Robbing banks is not the work of militants. Honesty, truth and serving Kashmiri people is our core trait,” he said, adding that the police are trying to tarnish the image of militants.

Shopian SP Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar said that approximately Rs 1.98 lakh were stolen from the Ratnipora branch in Shopian on Friday morning. “We have identified three militants — Zubair Ahmad, Abas and Ishfaq. They are affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen.’’

Police have released CCTV footage of the robbery where gunmen are seen trying to damage CCTV cameras before fleeing.

On Thursday, unidentified gunmen looted around Rs 5 lakh from the Marhama branch of J&K bank. “During initial probe, two militants were identified as Rasik Nabi Bhat and Salia Mohammad Akhoon. They are affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen.’’

