J&K Police files FIR against MNC employee for abusive tweets against Kashmiris

The Jammu-Kashmir Police on Saturday filed a case against an employee working for an international human resources consultancy in Mumbai for allegedly posting abusive tweets against Kashmiri people.

Ashish Kaul, an employee of US-based Development Dimensions International, was booked under sections of the Information Technology Act. The J&K police filed an FIR after taking into cognizance two his tweets from the now-defunct Twitter handle @ashishkaul13.

“Police in Kashmir took cognizance of the matter after it found tweet posts were abusive and attracts offences covered under law,” J&K police said in a statement. It added that an FIR has been registered under section 505(1)C and section 66 of the Information Technology Act. “Investigation in the instant matter has been started to ascertain the facts pertaining to the case,” police said.

The police also said in its statement that it has “directed a communication to the authorities in Twitter India requesting them to provide the details of this particular Twitter user so that his he is made to face the law”. Sources said that the police want to know Kaul’s location to arrest him.

Kaul’s Twitter account was deactivated by Saturday evening, but several users on Twitter had taken screenshots of his tweets and reported it to his employer, DDI. His services have been terminated by DDI after the company initially refused to comment “publically” on “employee matters”.

DDI’s CEO Tacy Byham and President David Tessmann-Keys, in a statement on the company website, said they were “shocked and saddened by the nature of these posts”.

“As soon as we learned about the social media posts, we immediately suspended the employee and launched an investigation to determine the full scope of the issue. As of May 12, we have accepted the individual’s resignation. This individual’s opinions were his alone, and do not reflect the values of DDI,” the statement read.

