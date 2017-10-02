J&K: Police constable shot dead by militants in Awantipora

- Actor Prakash Raj takes dig at PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath; says he wants to give all his National Awards to them
- A thousand of Gandhis, a lakh of Modis can’t clean India without 125 crore people: Prime Minister
- Kangana Ranaut sent me sexually-explicit mails, alleges Hrithik Roshan, Queen actor hits back
A police head constable named Ashiq Hussain was shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora sector on Monday, as reported by news agency ANI. The incident was reported hours after the Army today foiled two infiltration bids along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rampur and Tangdhar sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, killing three militants in the process.
This is a developing story, more details awaited.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App