J&K: Police constable shot dead by militants in Awantipora

Awantipura sector lies in the Phulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. (File) Awantipura sector lies in the Phulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. (File)

A police head constable named Ashiq Hussain was shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora sector on Monday, as reported by news agency ANI. The incident was reported hours after the Army today foiled two infiltration bids along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rampur and Tangdhar sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, killing three militants in the process.

This is a developing story, more details awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd