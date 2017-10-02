Only in Express
J&K: Police constable shot dead by militants in Awantipora

The incident was reported hours after the Army today foiled two infiltration bids along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rampur and Tangdhar sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, killing three militants in the process.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: October 2, 2017 10:56 pm
Awantipura sector lies in the Phulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. (File)
A police head constable named Ashiq Hussain was shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora sector on Monday, as reported by news agency ANI. The incident was reported hours after the Army today foiled two infiltration bids along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rampur and Tangdhar sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, killing three militants in the process.

This is a developing story, more details awaited.

