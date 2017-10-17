J&K police constable missing since 3 days, police register complaint

The police constable, according to police, left the police station for home in Akhnoor on October 14 evening, saying that he will return by next evening. (Source: Google Maps) The police constable, according to police, left the police station for home in Akhnoor on October 14 evening, saying that he will return by next evening. (Source: Google Maps)

A constable of the Jammu and Kashmir police has gone missing under mysterious circumstances for the last three days. Identified as Munish Kumar, 32, of Maira Mandriyan village in Akhnoor tehsil, the constable was posted at Bus Stand police station in Jammu. He, according to police, left the police station for home in Akhnoor on October 14 evening, saying that he will return by next evening.

According to his family members, he left home on October 15 afternoon, but did not reach the place of posting at Jammu. All efforts to contact him have proved futile as his mobile has been switched off since then.

Police have registered a missing complaint in this regard.

