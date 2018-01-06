J&K police bust SIM card racket, find militants using fake army documents

These SIM cards were meant for terrorists operating in North Kashmir. (File) These SIM cards were meant for terrorists operating in North Kashmir. (File)

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday with the help of Army Intelligence busted a major SIM card racket through which Subscribers Identity Module (SIM’s) cards were being provided to militants by using fake army stamps and forged documents. The SIM’s were found to be used by militants. This is not the first time when fake army documents were used to procure SIM cards for the militants, earlier also similar racket was busted in north Kashmir and it was found that militants had managed to procure SIMs on the forged documents of army men and later the SIM was used to detonate IEDs.

SSP Baramulla, Imtiyaz Hussain said that six accused persons were arrested in this connection. ‘Based on the information provide by Military Intelligence, Police and Army( 46RR) has busted a module of Over Ground Workers who were using fake stamps and forged documents of various Army units based in North Kashmir to obtain SIM cards. These SIM cards were meant for terrorists operating in North Kashmir,’’ he said adding that among the arrested two are proprietors of two printing presses based in Baramulla were apprehended in the case so far. SSP said that the module has been operating for quite some time in Baramulla and investigation is going on.

Officials said that they have information that hundreds of SIM cards from various cellular companies have been issued and then used by different people including militants. The accused have been identified as Sajad Ahmad, Gowhar Ahmad, Abid Bilal, Mushtaq Shah, Azmatullah Bhat and Kanwal Jit Singh. Police officials said that they got a tipoff from the army’s intelligence unit as they were investigating some other case and during investigations found that forged documents of army were used to procure SIM’s. ‘’This is a big racket and we are investigating it thoroughly. Some more arrests couldn’t be ruled out.’’

Earlier a fake -Subscribers Identity Module – (SIM) procured in the name of an army personnel was used to detonate a powerful Improvised Explosive Device in north Kashmir’s Baramulla town. Later it was found that forged documents were used to procure the SIM.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App