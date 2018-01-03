J&K police bust fake job racket, 21 people duped of Rs 1.20 crore

Police said while the mastermind had been arrested, four others are still at large. (Picture for representational purpose) Police said while the mastermind had been arrested, four others are still at large. (Picture for representational purpose)

Police on Wednesday busted a fake job racket and arrested a person for duping 21 people of Rs 1.20 crore in Jammu and Kashmir. The matter came to light after one Shanker Singh of Jammu’s Roop Nagar filed a complaint, saying he along with 21 people were conned of Rs 1.20 crore by five people who promised them governmenmt jobs.

Identifying the mastermind as Ajay Bali of Lower Roop Nagar, Mohammad Ayoub Sheikh of Anantnag, Mohammad Ashraf Sheik of Kulgam, Mohammad Yousif Bhat of Sangam and Prithivi Singh of Ramban, Singh said that appointment letters provided to them were found to be fake.

Police said while Bali had been arrested, four others are still at large. Giving details of the operation, police said a special investigation team was formed to investigate the matter and it found that more people from different parts of the state were involved in the racket. These people worked as motivators and would entice gullible unemployed youth for government jobs in return for a huge sum of money, police said.

After receiving the money, the racketeers used to arrange a meeting of the job seekers with fake politicians, employees in the civil secretariat and officials of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank. Following the meeting, the candidates were given appointment letters and most of the jobs were given by the Jammu and Kashmir Bank. Police suspect that many low-rung government and J&K Bank officials are involved in the matter. More arrests were expected as investigations are in progress, it added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd