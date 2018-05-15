J&K Police books second person over abusive tweets

The two users were reported to Twitter and have been taken off the site. (AP File/Representational) The two users were reported to Twitter and have been taken off the site. (AP File/Representational)

Taking cognisance of abusive tweets on the microblogging platform Twitter, the Jammu and Kashmir Police booked two persons in the last three days. On Monday, the police had booked Arfat Bhat (@arfatbhat4) for his abusive posts in response to objectionable tweets by another user who was booked earlier. The police had on Saturday booked Ashish Kaul (@ashishkaul13) for posting objectionable messages on Twitter.

The two users were reported to Twitter and have been taken off the site. A second FIR was registered in Srinagar’s Kothi Bath police station under section 505(1) (c) of the Ranbir Penal Code (statement amounting to public mischief, with intent to incite, or which is likely to incite, any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community).

Investigation in the matter has been initiated to ascertain the facts related to the case, police said in a statement.

Stating that the tweets were ‘hurtful and attract penalties under law’, police have requested Twitter India authorities to block the users and sought their details so that they can be booked.

SP East Srinagar, Dawood Ayoub told The Indian Express: “Sensing that the tweets could cause a law and order situation, the police has booked these two handles and reported them to Twitter. These are non-bailable offences”. He added that the police has asked Twitter for their personal details. “We will proceed on the matter thereafter. It takes some time for this information to come. The handles have meanwhile been blocked,” the SP said.

As for the first episode of offensive tweets from the handle – @ashishkaul13 – the account was suspended. The user, an employee of DDI World, a leadership and development consultancy, was also sacked by his company.

After being alerted for the Twitter posts by the employee, the consultancy said: “We were shocked and saddened by the nature of these posts, which are in direct violation of our mission and values. As soon as we learned about the social media posts, we immediately suspended the employee and launched an investigation to determine the full scope of the issue. As of May 12, we have accepted the individual’s resignation. This individual’s opinions were his alone, and do not reflect the values of DDI.”

