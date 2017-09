Aadil Ahmed Bhat Aadil Ahmed Bhat

A Hizbul Mujahideen militant was arrested on Wednesday by the Jammu and Kashmir Police from Anantnag district, reported news agency ANI. Aadil Ahmed Bhat was apprehended from Bijbehara railway station.

More details awaited

