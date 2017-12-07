J&K police arrest one, claim to have cracked soldier killing case

Soon after the killing, the police managed to get some clues. Dar’s bullet-riddled body was found in an orchard. Soon after the killing, the police managed to get some clues. Dar’s bullet-riddled body was found in an orchard.

Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday claimed to have cracked the case of the killing of Sepoy Irfan Ahmad Dar of the Territorial Army, shot dead last month by militants in Shopian when he was back home on leave. The police, however, said they were investigating if the soldier had any link with militants.

“We have arrested one of the accused, Muzamil, who conspired with Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including Saddam Padder (the Shopian commander of the outfit),” SP Shriram Ambarkar Dinkar said. The police said efforts were on to trace three militants — Padder, Touseef Ahmad and Bilal Ahmad.

“Army jawan Irfan murder case cracked by #Shopian http: //Police. One arrested and three others including Saddam Paddar identified for their complicity. Good work done by the Police,’’ DIG, South, S P Pani tweeted. A police officer said: “Whether he (Dar) had links with militants is a matter of investigation.”

On the evening of November 24, Dar left home after telling his mother he will return in the morning. The family said Dar left after he got a phone call. But the police found out that he left his home with Muzamil, who took him to the orchard. “He (Muzamil) didn’t make a phone call to him (Irfan). Probably, he made a WhatsApp call or sent him a message on WhatsApp or Facebook,” said the officer. “Irfan willingly left with Muzamil, which means he knew him well….”

Police sources said the plan to kill Dar was hatched by Muzamil, who was under pressure from the militants to return a pistol. “He (Muzamil) told them (Saddam and his associates) he had given the pistol to Irfan…. Thus he got Irfan eliminated, perhaps to relieve himself of the pressure.”

