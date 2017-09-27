J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch sector, Indian Army retaliates

The Pakistan Army fired on pickets and border patrol in the area. (File Photo) The Pakistan Army fired on pickets and border patrol in the area. (File Photo)

In yet another incident of ceasefire violation along the Line of Control, Paksitani troops on Wednesday morning resorted to intense mortar shelling in Balakote and Shahpur areas of Poonch district. The shelling, which started around 8 am, was continuing at frequent intervals when reports last came in. The Indian army retaliated. Though mortar shells from Pakistan side also fell in residential areas at Sandote and Behrote in Balakote sector, there had been no loss of life or property so far.

For the past over two months, there have been continued incidents of ceasefire violation by Pakistan on both the LoC and the international border. The escalation in situation along the border has already led to suspension of cross LoC trade and travel between two sides through Chakkan Da Bagh on Poonch-Rawalakote road.

Along the international border, a BSF constable and a woman have been killed and over a dozen civilians injured in mortar shelling by Paksitani Rangers this month. The shelling has also caused damage to residential houses at many places, making a sizeable number of people shift to safer places.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd