J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch, Indian Army retaliates

Ceasefire violation in Poonch.

Pakistan, early Friday morning, violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Balakote sector of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, news agency ANI reported. The Indian Army is retaliating.

Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan summoned India’s deputy high commissioner S Raghuram to lodge a protest over an alleged recent cross-border violation by Indian armed forces, which they claim killed a civilian.

More details awaited

