J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch, Indian Army ‘retaliating effectively and strongly’

Pakistani troops on Wednesday resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling along the Line of Control in Shahpur sector of Poonch district. File Photo Pakistani troops on Wednesday resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling along the Line of Control in Shahpur sector of Poonch district. File Photo

In yet another incident of ceasefire violation, Pakistani troops on Wednesday resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling along the Line of Control in Shahpur sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to local police, the shelling from across the border started around 7.40 am and it was continuing. They were firing mortars, automatics and small arms, police said, adding no casualties were reported. The Indian troops were retaliating effectively and strongly.

Significantly, the latest ceasefire violation has come in Poonch district over a week after resumption of cross LoC travel and trade through Chakkan Da Bagh on Poonch-Rawalakote road. Following mortar shelling by Pakistani troops at Chakkan Da Bagh on July 8-9, both travel and trade were remained suspended there for nearly four months.

There have been nearly 300 incidents of ceasefire violations along the border between India and Pakistan during this year so far, resulting in the death of nearly a dozen people, including soldiers and injuries to many others. On October 31, a 12-year-old girl Gulnaz Akhtar was injured in Pakistani firing at Karmara village.

Against this, there were only 228 incidents of ceasefire violation from across the LoC in 2016, sources said, attributing these growing desperation among Pakistani troops to push in armed militants into the Indian side before the closure of mountainous passes due to snowfall during winter.

