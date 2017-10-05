J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch district, no casualties reported

Pakistan has been firing continuously in J&K’s Poonch district. (File) Pakistan has been firing continuously in J&K’s Poonch district. (File)

Pakistan on Thursday yet again violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district reported news agency ANI. Pakistan has been restoring to continuous unprovoked firing along the LoC in Poonch’s Digwar district. No loss of life has been reported so far.

The incidents breaks after Pakistan on Wednesday summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner for the second time this week over the alleged “ceasefire violations” by Indian troops along the Line of Control which resulted in the death of two civilians.

Earlier, on Monday, two minors — 10-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl — were killed and five other civilians were injured as the Pakistani troops opened mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Notably, the Pakistani troops have been also targeting the civilian areas along with the forward posts of Indian Army in the region.

This is a developing story, more details awaited.

