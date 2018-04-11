J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Kupwara, resorts to small arms firing

The incident comes after two soldiers – rifleman Vinod Singh and Jaki Sharma – were killed in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district. (File Photo) The incident comes after two soldiers – rifleman Vinod Singh and Jaki Sharma – were killed in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district. (File Photo)

A day after two Indian soldiers were killed in unprovoked firing, Pakistan violated ceasefire again on Wednesday along the Line of Control at Tanghdar sector in Kupwara district. As per latest reports, Pakistan resorted to small arms firing at Sadpora sector at 1 am. No casualties have been reported till now.

The incident comes after two soldiers – rifleman Vinod Singh and Jaki Sharma – were killed in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district’s Sunderbani sector early Tuesday. Last week, the Rajya Sabha was informed that Pakistan violated ceasefire along the LoC and the International Border (IB) 633 times in just two months of this year.

(More details awaited)

