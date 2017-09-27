J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Keran Sector, Indian Army retaliates

Only in Express
The situation on the LoC in North Kashmir's Kupwara district has been volatile for past few months with continuous violation of the ceasefire agreement and shelling from the other side of the border by the Pakistani forces.

September 27, 2017
The Indian and Pakistani soldiers exchanged fire on the Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir’s Keran sector on Tuesday. However, there was no loss of life reported. Officials said that Pakistani soldiers engaged in firing upon Indian pickets and patrols in Keran sector, which continued for some time.

Initially, there were reports that Border Action Team (BAT) had carried out the action close to LoC. However, Army denied that any such action was carried in the area. A senior army officer said that Pakistani troops fired on Indian army from very close range. ” The Indian Army responded effectively and there was no loss of life,” he said.

The situation on the LoC in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district has been volatile for past few months with continuous violation of the ceasefire agreement and shelling from the other side of the border by the Pakistani forces.

