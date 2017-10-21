J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Kamalkote sector, Army porter killed

This is the third time in the past few months that Pakistan have violated ceasefire in J&K’s Kamalkote sector. File Photo This is the third time in the past few months that Pakistan have violated ceasefire in J&K’s Kamalkote sector. File Photo

An Army porter was killed and a girl was injured after Pakistan violated ceasefire in North Kashmir’s Kamalkote sector along the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday morning.

The unprovoked firing began at around 11.30 am and continued for some time. An Army spokesman said a civilian porter deployed with the Army was killed and the forces were giving a “strong and befitting” response to the Pakistani firing. The porter has been identified as Mohammad Abas, resident of Uri sector.

Locals said one girl, identified as Nasreena of Kamalkote, was injured during the exchange of fire between the two sides. The girl was later taken to a district hospital in Uri.

This is the third time in the past few months that Pakistan have violated ceasefire in Kamalkote, which is the last village in the Uri sector before the LoC. The Army said Pakistani soldiers have been targeting Indian outposts to help infiltrators sneak into the Valley before winter.

Last month, the Army claimed to have foiled three infiltration attempts in Uri and killed five militants, including Abdul Qayoom Najar, the longest surviving terrorist commander, who was killed at Lachipora Uri.

Police said Najar was sent to the Valley to take over the command of Hizbul Mujahideen after the outfit lost its two prominent commanders, Javid in north Kashmir and its operational chief Yasin Yatoo in south Kashmir.

