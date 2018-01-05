J&K: Pakistan troops violate ceasefire in Poonch, Rajouri districts; Indian troops retaliating

Pakistan violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowshera and Ponch today. Pakistan violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowshera and Ponch today.

In yet another incident of ceasefire violation on Friday, Pakistani troops resorted to ceasefire violation along the Line of Control in border Poonch and Rajouri districts. Giving details, sources said that they started firing mortars, automatics and small arms fire in forward Indian positions in Poonch district’s Shahpur sector around 2 pm. The Indian troops were retaliating.

Similarly, in adjoining Rajouri district’s Baba Khori and Kalsian areas of Nowshera, Pakistani troops from across the LoC were resorting to small arms fire since morning. However, there have been no damage or casualty on the Indian side.

Significantly, only on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, Pakistani Rangers had suffered heavy casualties and loss of their three mortar posts in Sialkote sector following retaliatory fire by Border Security Force. Also Read: Army jawan killed in ceasefire violation in Nowshera sector

The latter had retaliated with unprovoked firing by Rangers in which its head constable had died along the international border in Samba district on Wednesday.

Earlier on Monday, an Army jawan was killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector’s Rumli Dhara area of Rajouri district as Pakistani troops had resorted to unprovoked firing on forward Indian positions during wee hours of Sunday. The deceased soldier was identified as Jagsir Singh of 19 Punjab. The firing from across the border started around 3.50 am and lasted for nearly five minutes, sources had told The Indian Express.

The ceasefire violation in Rajouri came less than 24 hours after Army Chief General Bipin Rawat visited forward posts in Rajouri district and exhorted the troops to “remain vigilant and ever-ready”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd