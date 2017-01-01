J&K: Pakistan shelling resumes in Poonch after a night long lull

The fresh spate of ceasefire violation by Pakistan started a day after outgoing army chief General Dalbir Singh visited Kalal along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district . (File) The fresh spate of ceasefire violation by Pakistan started a day after outgoing army chief General Dalbir Singh visited Kalal along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district . (File)

AFTER a night-long lull, Pakistani troops violated ceasefire and began targeting forward Indian positions in Poonch sector on Saturday morning.

Sources said the latest round of shelling from across the Line of Control started around 7.45 am in Degwar area, where a civilian was killed in nearly hour-long firing on Friday evening.As the Indian Army retaliated, shelling from the Pakistan side stopped within half-an-hour, according to the sources.

On Friday evening, Pakistani troops had resorted to intense mortar shelling on forward Indian positions in Khari Karmara and Degwar areas.

Shelling had stopped after an hour around 6.05 pm, followed by a tenuous calm along the border in Khari Karmara area.

The fresh spate of ceasefire violation by Pakistan started a day after outgoing Army chief General Dalbir Singh visited Kalal, along the LoC in Nowshera sector, and reviewed the situation there.