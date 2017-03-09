J&K: Jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan, another found dead with bullet wounds

The brief surgical strike was also only targeted at terrorist outposts close to the border, specifically and carefully avoiding both civilian and military establishments. The brief surgical strike was also only targeted at terrorist outposts close to the border, specifically and carefully avoiding both civilian and military establishments.

An army jawan was shot dead in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops at Gulpur on Thursday, and another was found dead with a bullet wound under mysterious circumstances close to the border in Poonch district. Sources said that sepoy Deepak Jaganath sustained a bullet injury in the head when Pakistani troops suddenly resorted to small arms fire in Gulpur area along the Line of Control in Poonch district. The jawan succumbed to the bullet injury while on way to a hospital, sources said, adding that Indian troops retaliated and the exchange of small arms fire continued for nearly 15 minutes.

On the same day, another army jawan was found dead under mysterious circumstances, while another sustained a bullet injury in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops in Poonch district. Identifying the deceased jawan as sepoy Balraj Singh, a resident of Punjab, sources said that he was posted at Draba in Surankote area of Poonch district. Sources said that the jawan’s body was found inside his camp with gunshot wounds on Thursday morning.

While the army ordered an inquiry into the matter, a police team was rushed to the spot from Surankote for proibnd the incident. However, army officials were tight-lipped over the matter.

Meanwhile, Border Security Force and Pakistani Rangers held a flag meeting in Suchetgarh area and committed to each other to maintain peace and tranquility at the international border. Both sides also decided to “re-energize instant communication between field commanders, whenever required, to resolve petty matters”, an official release here said, adding the meeting was held following the request by the Pakistan side.

The Indian side was led by DIG BSF Jammu, P S Dhiman and Pakistani Rangers by Brigadier Amjad Hussain, Sector Commander Chenab Rangers, Sialkote Punjab. It was the first sector commander level meeting between two border guarding forces since heavy shelling and firing disrupted peace along the international border in October/November last year, coupled with various unsuccessful infiltration attempts including recent detection of a cross border tunnel in Ramgarh sector and killing of three terrorists.

During the meeting, BSF raised the issue of recent detection of cross border tunnel, forced infiltration attempts from Pakistan side as also the return of constable Sohan Lal of Jammu Kashmir Police who had inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan side in 2014, besides other issues concerning border management.

