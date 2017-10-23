J&K: Over 100 ceasefire violations by Pakistan this year

The Pakistan Rangers hit over 30 to 40 hamlets in the 200 km radius along International Border in Jammu with mortar bombs. File Photo The Pakistan Rangers hit over 30 to 40 hamlets in the 200 km radius along International Border in Jammu with mortar bombs. File Photo

Pakistan Rangers have violated the ceasefire 105 times along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir in the first nine months of the year, a senior BSF official said on Monday. Last year, there were 204 ceasefire breaches.

“There have been 105 ceasefire violations by Pakistan Rangers along the IB in Jammu frontier area in the past nine months period of this year”, a senior BSF officer said. A BSF jawan and a woman were killed and 19 others, including seven Army personnel and 12 civilians, were injured in shelling during the period, he said.

The Rangers hit over 30 to 40 hamlets in the 200 km radius along IB with mortar bombs and heavy weapons in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts. Arnia town in Jammu district was also among the worst affected. Last month, over 10,000 people residing along the IB in Jammu sector fled due to fear psychosis.

Last year, 11 people, including 3 BSF men and 8 civilians were killed and 56 others, including 14 Army personnel and 44 civilians were injured in the firing. In 2015, there were 152 ceasefire violations in which four BSF men were killed.

There have been nearly 12,000 ceasefire violations by Pakistan since 2002, which have resulted in the killing of 313 people, including 144 security personnel. The highest number of such violations took place in 2002, when 8376 incidents were reported while 2045 incidents took place in 2003.

For three years – 2004, 2005 and 2007 – there was not a single such violation on the border.

