Separatist leader Asiya Andrabi in ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ banner: J&K govt orders probe

The child care wing of Social Welfare Department in Anantnag district's Brang block used all their photographs together in the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign.

By: IANS | Srinagar | Updated: October 12, 2017 11:34 am
Asiya Andrabi in beti bachao beti padhao campaign, beti bachao beti padhao posters, beti bachao beti padhao posters asiya andrabi, beti bachao beti padhao photographic campaign, Dukhtaran-e-Millat leader in beti bachao beti padhao, indian express news Separatist leader Asiya Andrabi (top row second from right) features in a ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign poster in J-K.
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday ordered an inquiry into a photographic campaign that featured separatist leader Asiya Andrabi’s picture under the category of women achievers.

The Dukhtaran-e-Millat leader’s image was displayed alongside former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Nobel Peace Laureate Mother Teresa’s photographs.

Police officers and several other local and civil authorities were present at the campaign launch on Wednesday.

The child care wing is headed by Sajad Lone, a BJP nominee in the PDP-BJP ruling alliance.

