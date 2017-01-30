J&K: Opposition walks out after rucks over situation post snowfall

National Conference brought an adjournment motion to suspend the Question Hour and hold a discussion on the situation in Kashmir and other mountainous belts of state over the alleged failure of the government to supply essential supplies and breakdown of road communications. National Conference brought an adjournment motion to suspend the Question Hour and hold a discussion on the situation in Kashmir and other mountainous belts of state over the alleged failure of the government to supply essential supplies and breakdown of road communications.

The opposition on Monday disrupted proceedings of the state Assembly over the “bad situation” in Kashmir after heavy snowfall and staged a walkout after the government did not agree to an adjournment motion to suspend business and discuss the issue.

As the House began proceedings, National Conference brought an adjournment motion to suspend the Question Hour and hold a discussion on the situation in Kashmir and other mountainous belts of state over the alleged failure of the government to supply essential supplies and breakdown of road communications.

NC member Ali Mohd Sagar said the House should discuss the issue and claimed that the government had failed to open roads in Kashmir following the snowfall and to restore supplies of power, water and other essential commodities.

NC member Devender Rana also raised the issue of the “bad” situation in upper reaches of Jammu region due to snowfall, while Congress member Vikar Rasool took up the issue the situation in Ramban and the state of the highway.

Intervening, Speaker Kavinder Gupta said this issue has been raised in the House two to three times.

He asked members to raise the issue during the discussion of grants and allow the Question Hour to proceed smoothly but the NC and Congress members walked into the well of the House and resorted to sloganeering.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Abdul Rehman Veeri intervened, saying the government has replied to the issue and the opposition had no matter to raise.

On this, NC and Congress staged walkout from the House while sloganeering. Speaking to reporters, Sagar accused the government of failing to deal with the situation emerging after heavy snowfall.

“There is a failure in restoration of power supply and other essential supplies. The roads are blocked. Life has halted,” Sagar said.