J&K: One more abduction in Hajin, police blame Lashkar group

In the second case of abduction by militants in north Kashmir’s Hajin town this week, a 24-year-old man was abducted on Wednesday night by militants who forcibly entered his home.

Jammu and Kashmir Police have blamed a group of Lashkar-e-Toiba militants, with local militant Mohammad Saleem Parray as mastermind, for the back-to-back abductions.

A police spokesperson said that on Wednesday night, the group of militants, Saleem among them, forcibly entered the house of Abdul Gaffar Bhat and took him and his 24-year-old son Manzoor with them. “On the way, Gaffar had a scuffle with the militants and he managed to escape after sustaining a firearm injury,’’ the spokesperson said. Manzoor, police said, is a shepherd.

While Manzoor is still missing, the body of Naseer Ahmed Parray (37), who was abducted on Monday evening, was recovered from the outskirts the next day.

