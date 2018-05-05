J&K: One killed in Sopore’s Baramullah, two bodies recovered from Hajin

In two seperate encounter, three civilians were killed. ( Express/file photo) In two seperate encounter, three civilians were killed. ( Express/file photo)

An unidentified gunmen on Friday night killed a 35-year-old man and injured his wife at Harwan Bomaii village in Baramulla district’s Sopore area. In a statement, the police offical said that the attack was carried out by militants and the cause is yet not known. In the attack Mohammad Ashraf Mir and his wife Saleema were seriously injured. Both were taken to hospital, however Mir succumbed to his injuries and wife Saleema was referred to Srinagar

“The police has taken up investigation. The cause of attack is not known,”said the police.

Meanwhile in Hajin, two more civilians were killed on Friday night and the bodies were recovered early morning on Saturday. The police said that during the encounter militants barged into the houses of Gh Hassan Dar (45 years old) alias Hassan Rassa son of Jabbar Ah Dar and Bashir Ahmad Dar (26 years old) son of Abdul Rehman Dar (A sumo Driver) and abducted them. Both are resided at Gulshan Mohalla ,Shahgund Hajin.

The spokesman said at about 3:30 am Saturday, both of them were shot dead. “The dead bodies were found by the locals near a mosque at Raheem Dar Mohalla ,Shahgund, Hajin. Gh Hassan was the uncle of Bashir Ahmed Preliminary investigation suggest the involvement of outlawed terror outfit LeT in the incident,” the spokesman said.

Since Monday six civilians were killed by unidentified gunmen in north Kashmir. On Monday evening unidentified gunmen killed three civilians in Baramulla. Though no militant outfit claimed responsibility for the killings, police had blamed Lashkar for killings.

