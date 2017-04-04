J&K: One killed in CRPF convoy attack

As many as six Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were on Monday injured after some gunmen opened fire at their convoy in Pantha Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar. (Source: Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi) As many as six Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were on Monday injured after some gunmen opened fire at their convoy in Pantha Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar. (Source: Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi)

A CRPF head constable was killed when militants attacked a convoy of the paramilitary force along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in Kashmir on Monday. Five personnel and a 10-year-old girl were injured.

The CRPF convoy, coming from outside the state for bypoll duty, was ambushed by militants near Sempora in Pulwama. One CRPF bus carrying soldiers came under attack. Six personnel were injured. “As the convoy reached Sempora, militants opened fire. They also threw eight to 10 grenades at the convoy,” said a CRPF official.

Head Constable Bassappa, succumbed to injuries, said CRPF PRO Rajesh Yadav. The other personnel were hospitalised. The injured girl is undergoing treatment in Srinagar and is stable.

The attacks come in the run-up to two bypolls. On Monday, Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch. No injuries were reported on the Indian side.

