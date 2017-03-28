J&K: One killed during clash with security forces in Budgam

Stones were also pelted on state minister Abdul Rehman Veeri’s car in Bijbehara(Anantnag). Stones were also pelted on state minister Abdul Rehman Veeri’s car in Bijbehara(Anantnag).

At least one person was killed during a clash with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam on Tuesday. Some stone pelters tried to disrupt the army operation against terrorists. An encounter is currently underway between the security forces and terrorists in Budgam.

Meanwhile, stones were also pelted on state minister Abdul Rehman Veeri’s car in Bijbehara(Anantnag).

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd