J&K: One killed during clash with security forces in Budgam

An encounter is currently underway between the security forces and terrorists in Budgam.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:March 28, 2017 3:22 pm
Budgam, Budgam clash, kashmir, J&k, jammu kashmir, budgam news, stone pelters, stone pelting Stones were also pelted on state minister Abdul Rehman Veeri’s car in Bijbehara(Anantnag).

At least one person was killed during a clash with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam on Tuesday. Some stone pelters tried to disrupt the army operation against terrorists. An encounter is currently underway between the security forces and terrorists in Budgam.

Meanwhile, stones were also pelted on state minister Abdul Rehman Veeri’s car in Bijbehara(Anantnag).

