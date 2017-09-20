J&K: One jawan killed, another injured in firing at Ramban SSB camp

Only in Express
A Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) constable was killed and another injured in suspicious firing at a paramilitary force camp in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, according to news agency PTI.

SSP (Ramban) Mohan Lal said, “It is being verified that whether it was a terror attack or a case of fratricide. There was firing under suspicious circumstances in an SSB camp in Banihal belt of Ramban district this evening.”

Lal said, “One security man was killed and another injured in the firing.”

SSB is deployed in the area for protection of a construction company involved in setting up of a rail tunnel.

More details awaited

