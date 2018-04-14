J&K: Omar Abdullah hails Tasaduq Mufti remarks on PDP-BJP tie-up

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah (Express file photo) Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah (Express file photo)

A day after J&K Tourism Minister and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s younger brother Tasaduq Mufti said the PDP and BJP have “ended up being partners in a crime (for which) an entire generation of Kashmiris might have to pay with their blood”, former CM and National Conference (NC) working president Omar Abdullah on Friday hailed it as an “honest statement” and said there were “very few instances” like this in politics.

Several senior PDP leaders and ministers said that the purpose of an alliance with the BJP in the state is failing. Asked about Tasaduq’s interview to The Indian Express on Thursday, Omar said, “I will not say his remarks came late. I salute his honesty. In politics, there are very few instances to see this kind of honesty.”

State Roads and Buildings Minister and senior PDP leader Naeem Akhtar said that they struck the coalition with a broad vision and grand idea, as late Mufti Mohammed Sayeed wanted. “(The aim was) to resolve the issues around Kashmir and create a new atmosphere of hope,” he said. But, he said, “we don’t see much of that having been realised in three years. Now there is a feeling in the party (that is) being expressed at different levels.”

PDP general secretary Nizam-ud-din Bhat also said the purpose of PDP-BJP alliance is failing and endorsed Tasdauq’s views, saying that he has represented a sentiment in the party’s rank and file.

“Now is the time that the party decides its future course of action,” he said. “The conduct of communal and hawkish elements in BJP is a giving serious blow to PDP’s expectations on Kashmir. New Delhi’s own attitudes are failing the purpose of alliance.”

Calling Tasaduq’s remarks “normal” in the party given the situation in Kashmir – “only, he has just elaborated on that” – PDP spokesperson Rafi Mir said, “It can be evaluated what he said, (and) meant…. He will share his views with the party. It will be discussed now.”

PDP vice-president Sartaj Madni said the party will meet on Saturday, and the issue will be discussed.

