J&K: Official arrested for misappropriation of funds

A government official was arrested on Tuesday for alleged misappropriation of funds during his posting in the Revenue Department in Budgam district of central Kashmir seven years ago.

Abdul Rashid Shah, presently posted as ‘Nazir’ at Tehsil office settlement Litter in Pulwama district, was arrested in connection with a case registered in 2011, a spokesman of the State Vigilance Organisation said.

He said the case was registered following allegations that Tehsildar Settlement Budgam Rifat Ara and Shah, who was then Nazir in the office of Tehsildar Settlement Budgam, during their posting have entered into a criminal conspiracy and have misappropriated an amount of Rs 12 lakh through manipulation of records between January 2009 and February 2010.

The amount was withdrawn against the pay or settlement allowance bills and double drawls in respect of the employees posted in the said office or those who had been transferred, the spokesman said while quoting preliminary investigation into the case.