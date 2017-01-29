J&K: Nasir Khalid, 35, a resident of Bandipore, facing power cuts

Candles only light. (Source: Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Candles only light. (Source: Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Kashmir is seeing a serious power crisis, the problem worsened by snow. The power cuts have led to protests. In 2005, J&K had promised 24-hour supply for areas with electricity meters, prompting many, like Khalid, to opt for them:

1. How many hours in a day do you get electricity?

How many hours! We don’t get power even for an hour these days. In the last 24 hours, we have seen electricity for less than 20 minutes.

2. Do houses in your area have meters?

We are in a fully metered area. There is another problem. Because there is no electricity, the meter-reading is 30 units, 40 units, but this time, they have not charged as per the meter-reading but on a flat-rate basis. Usually, we would have to pay less than Rs 200 but we are being charged Rs 500-Rs 1,000.

3. The government has issued a curtailment schedule.

We wish they followed it. As per that, we should have less than 10 hours of power cuts in a week. We are getting less than 10 hours of electricity a week.

4. How do you manage without power?

All the family members huddle in one room where we light candles in the evening. We can’t even charge our inverters. We sleep early. It is boring.

5. What is most difficult in the absence of electricity?

Electricity is the only means for us to keep warm, especially the children (Khalid has two nephews). Their studies are also suffering. My cousin is preparing for his exams with the light of his mobile phone. To charge phones we have to run the generator. For us, the only entertainment is TV. We seldom get to watch it.