J&K mulling Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road route for transporting stranded LoC passengers

The opening of the crossing point suffered a set back on August 8 after fresh firing from Pakistan ended a lull of 19 days and left a soldier dead. (Representational image) The opening of the crossing point suffered a set back on August 8 after fresh firing from Pakistan ended a lull of 19 days and left a soldier dead. (Representational image)

As the bus service along the Line of Control (LoC) through Poonch-Rawalakot road continues to remain suspended for over a month, the Jammu authorities are weighing the option of using Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road for transporting 119 stranded passengers on both sides. “We are abreast of the situation and our efforts are on to ensure early departure of PoK residents and bring back our citizens. We are weighing the option of using Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road in Uri sector of the valley for the exchange of passengers,” District Development Commissioner, Poonch, Tariq Ahmad Zargar told reporters.

The weekly bus service was suspended along Poonch-Rawalakot road on July 10 due to heavy firing and shelling from Pakistani troops in Poonch sector, leaving 116 PoK residents stranded at the houses of their relatives on this side. Three residents of Poonch-Rajouri belt also got stuck across the border due to the closure of the road link. Zargar said he had taken up the issue at the highest level including with Army. “We are hopeful of an early solution to the issue,” he said.

The PoK residents had staged a protest on August 7 at Poonch stadium, where cross-border passengers usually gather before leaving for Chakan-da-bagh crossing point, to press for their demand for early return to their homes. The opening of the crossing point suffered a set back on August 8 after fresh firing from Pakistan ended a lull of 19 days and left a soldier dead.

Pakistan again resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate firing along the LoC in Poonch district on August 12, leaving a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and a woman dead.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App