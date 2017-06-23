Irate mob lynches alleged gunman near mosque in Srinagar

Latest News
J&K mob lynching: Police sources said people tried to catch the man, who was seen taking photos near a mosque, but he allegedly fired several shots from his pistol, injuring three persons.

By: PTI | Srinagar | Published:June 23, 2017 7:37 am
An unidentified man was lynched by an irate mob after he allegedly opened fire at a group of people who caught him clicking pictures near a mosque in downtown area of Srinagar. A man was seen moving in suspicious circumstances by some people near Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area at 0030 hours, police sources said. He was reportedly clicking pictures of people while they were coming out of the mosque.

They said people tried to catch the man who allegedly fired several shots from his pistol, injuring three persons. The irate mob then caught hold of him and stripped him naked before stoning him to death, the sources said.

His body was taken to police control room for identification and other legal procedures, they said adding the situation in the old city has turned tense following the incident. The identity of the deceased could not be immediately established as the angry mob went on a rampage targeting empty security pickets erected in the area.

Police reinforcement were rushed in to restore normalcy in the area. Muslims across Kashmir are observing Shab-e-Qadr (the night of power) with night-long prayers and supplications being made inside the mosques and shrines of the valley.

The authorities have already announced restrictions on the movement of people in seven police station areas of the city as a precautionary measure.

The restrictions, which would come into force at dawn, were announced to maintain law and order as separatists had called for protests after Friday prayers against killing of a civilian during protests in Kakapora area of Pulwama District on Thursday.

  1. A
    Amit
    Jun 23, 2017 at 8:22 am
    These people are killer P i Gs worse than wild animals. Now there won't be any outrage in the secular/ a.k.a.jihadi media...all quite and the blame goes to the person lynched.
    Reply
    1. A
      Abdulhaq Syed
      Jun 23, 2017 at 8:06 am
      Most likely an Indian spy or RAW agent casing the Jamia Masjid for sabatoge and then blaming the Resistance.
      Reply
      1. I
        indian
        Jun 23, 2017 at 8:19 am
        Why would he need to spy on his own country? If you must be anti-india, at least put some thought into it.
        Reply
        1. A
          Amit
          Jun 23, 2017 at 8:24 am
          What if he's turns out to be your katbulla brother who became insane after reading the terror manual multiple times.
          Reply
          1. S
            Sharad
            Jun 23, 2017 at 8:37 am
            use your brain, 100s of indian policemen/armymen there seeing all movements 24x7, why do they need a spy with a camera. Even indian media can go anytime n record full footage. I can only wish that u r not a simple kashimiri but a sly who is trying to manipulate kashimi.
            Reply
