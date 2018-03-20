J&K: Missing Kupwara youth joins militant ranks

After PhD scholar Mannan Wani, another young man from north Kashmir’s Kupwara town has joined militant ranks. Bilal Ahmad Shah (25), who was missing for the past three weeks, recently appeared in pictures on the social media with an AK 47 rifle. He is believed to have joined Hizbul Mujahideen.

Shah hails from Shartmaqam village and his father Shamas-u-din was a Hizbul Mujahideen militant who was killed in an encounter in the early 90s.

“We came to know about the youth joining militant ranks through social media,’’ said a senior police officer. Police have started an investigation.

Shah was arrested in 2008 by the Special Operation Group of J&K Police and “tortured” in the custody.

J&K: Network recruiting youths for militancy busted

Srinagar: Police on Monday said that a network recruiting youths into militant ranks was busted in south Kashmir’s Tral area and six people were arrested.

The group members — who lured youths to join Jaish-e-Mohammad — were arrested in a joint operation by the police and Army. “They were involved in providing logistical support and facilitating movement of militants in Tral area,” a police spokesman said. ENS

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App