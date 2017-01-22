‘J&K minister has encroached upon forest land’

BJP minister Abdul Gani Kohli is among those who have encroached upon forest land, the Jammu and Kashmir government said on Saturday. The admission, from Forest Minister Choudhary Lal Singh, came in a written reply to a cut motion of independent MLA Engineer Abdul Rashid, who had sought deduction of Rs 100 from the government’s demand for grants to the forest department to discuss illegal occupation of forest land.

“In Jammu province, as per the report received from Divisional Forest Officer, Jammu, some buildings under the name of Bee Enn Educational Institute with which the association of Abdul Gani Kohili, minister in the state cabinet, has been reported, have been constructed on a piece of land in Sunjwan village of Jammu district. The DFO Jammu has reported that, as per the forest record, 2-3 kanals of forestland is involved in the Bee Enn Educational Institute Complex under Khasra No, 356,’’ Singh’s statement added. He said that the revenue department has furnished a report to the HC that the entire land under Bee Enn Institute’s occupation is state land.