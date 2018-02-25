J&K: Militants kill two cops in two separate attacks; Its proxy war, says DGP

Militants fired upon a police post near the shrine of Sufi saint Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Noorani in the Chrar-e-Shareef area in Budgam. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna) Militants fired upon a police post near the shrine of Sufi saint Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Noorani in the Chrar-e-Shareef area in Budgam. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna)

Two policemen were shot dead by militants on Sunday in two separate attacks, including one at a police post near the revered Chrar-e-Shareef shrine and another outside the residence of a Hurriyat leader, in the Kashmir Valley today, officials said.

Militants fired upon a police post near the shrine of Sufi saint Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Noorani in the Chrar-e-Shareef area in Budgam district this afternoon, an official said.

A Constable, Kultar Singh of Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police’s 13th Battalion, suffered injuries. Singh was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, the official added. In the second incident, Constable Farooq Ahmed was killed when militants attacked a police post set up to outside the residence of Hurriyat leader Fazal Haq Qureshi, in the Soura area of Srinagar, a police official said. Qureshi was injured in a militant attack in December 2009, he added.

We have lost another precious life when Constable Farooq Ahmad was martyred today in Srinagar. Be more careful boys, it’s the proxy war that we are fighting in Jammu & Kashmir. — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) February 25, 2018 http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt is on to nab the assailants, the officials said. Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid expressed his pain at the “martyrdom” of the two policemen. “Be more careful boys, it’s the proxy war that we are fighting in Jammu & Kashmir,” the state’s top police official tweeted.

