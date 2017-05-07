J&K: Militants give ‘gun salute’ to slain associate at funeral

Militants on Sunday offered gun salute to fallen colleague in Qaimoh area of Kulgam district of south Kashmir.(Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi) Militants on Sunday offered gun salute to fallen colleague in Qaimoh area of Kulgam district of south Kashmir.(Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi)

A group of militants appeared at the funeral of a slain associate and fired a volley of bullets in the air as a form of “gun salute” in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district today. The alarming incident occurred during the funeral of Fayaz Ahmed alias Setha, a resident of Qaimoh area of Kulgam, who was killed in retaliation yesterday after militants had fired upon a police party which had gone to Mir Bazaar area to investigate a road accident.

Two civilians and a cop were also killed in the attack yesterday. At least four militants appeared in the crowd during the funeral and offered “gun salute” to the slain by firing in the air from their AK-assault rifles today, police officials said.

The incident comes just a couple of days after the security forces carried out a major combing operation in the neighbouring Shopian district to flush out militants.

According to police officials there have been quite some instances of militants appearing at the funerals of slain associates in recent times in what appears to have taken the shape of a disturbing trend.

