J&K: Two days ahead of PM Modi’s visit, militants flee with rifles after attacking police post

The incident happened at a guard post of a hotel in the city this evening.

In a serious breach of security just two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, militants attacked a guard post of a hotel in Srinagar on Thursday and fled with rifles. The incident caused a flutter within the security agencies and two policemen who were manning the guard post were detained for questioning.

Modi will inaugurate the 330 MW Kishanganga hydroelectric project and attend a convocation at Sheri Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences in Jammu during his visit.

Separatists plan protests against PM Narendra Modi's J&K visit

The policemen reported to the police headquarters that a group of militants barged into their post and snatched their rifles. While preliminary investigation has found that there no eyewitness to the incident, what has raised suspicion is that it took place at a crowded place and there was no resistance from the policemen.

The two policemen attached with the Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police were immediately taken into custody and a hunt was on for the third cop.

Meanwhile, separatists leaders Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik, under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), have decided to march to Lal Chowk in Srinagar to protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s impending visit to the state on May 19. The JRL has also called for a shutdown on May 21.

