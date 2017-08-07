Militants attempt to snatch bank guard’s rifle in J-K’s Budgam, search operation on

(Source: Google maps) (Source: Google maps)

A group of militants allegedly tried to snatch the rifle of a security guard at a bank in Charari Sharief of Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, news agency ANI reported. The guard, however, managed to foil the bid. The security forces have launched a search operation to nab the militants.

In another incident in Kashmir, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant from Pakistan was on Monday killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Kashmir. DGP, Jammu and Kashmir SP Vaid said two other militants managed to escape but one of them got injured. The militant, identified as Umar was a part of the Abu Ismail group of Kashmir that is behind the July 10 attack on Amarnath pilgrims that left eight devotees dead and several others injured, PTI reported.

