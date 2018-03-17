Militants fire at senior cop’s cavalcade in J&K

Suspected militants fired at the convoy of the superintendent of police (SSP) A S Dinkar and fled from the scene. (Source: ANI) Suspected militants fired at the convoy of the superintendent of police (SSP) A S Dinkar and fled from the scene. (Source: ANI)

Suspected militants attacked a senior police officer’s cavalcade in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday. There was no loss of life, police said.

The militants fired at the cavalcade of senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Shopian A S Dinkar in Harmain area of the district, a police official said.

He said the firing was retaliated by police personnel, forcing the militants to flee.

There are no reports of loss of life on either side, the official said, adding further details are awaited.

