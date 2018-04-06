J&K: Militant killed in encounter with forces in Pulwama

Presents Latest News
Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Kangan village following information about the presence of militants in the area, an Army official said.

(Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi/File)
An unidentified militant was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir today, the Army said. Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Kangan village following information about the presence of militants in the area, an Army official said.

As the security forces closed in on the target house, the militant opened fire. The forces retaliated the firing triggering a gunbattle, the official said. The unidentified militant was killed after a brief encounter, he said, adding one firearm has been recovered from the scene of the gunbattle.

