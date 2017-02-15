J&K: Militant hideout busted in Poonch, Pika machine gun, AK rifles recovered

Army troops today busted a militant hideout and recovered arms and ammunition including Pika machine gun and two AK-type rifles from a forest in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. In a pre-dawn search operation, Army and team of Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Mendhar, J-K Police busted a major cache of arms and ammunition in dense forest near Mendhar in Poonch, a Defence spokesman said.

Based on inputs from reliable sources, a crack team of Rashtriya Rifles Troops and JKP personnel launched the joint search operation busting the cache of arms and ammunition along with war-like stores, the official said.

The recovered items included a Pika machine gun with 90 belted rounds, AK 74 rifle, AK 47 rifle, two UBGL launchers, 22 UBGL grenades, two Chinese grenades, ICOM radio set with antennae and approximately 500 AK 47 rounds, the spokesman said.