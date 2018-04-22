J&K: Militant hideout busted in Kupwara

A large cache of arms and ammunition recovered from militant hideout in Kupwara. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi/File) A large cache of arms and ammunition recovered from militant hideout in Kupwara. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi/File)

Security forces busted a militant hideout today in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district and recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition, a police spokesman said. Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of security forces launched a search operation in Watsar forest area in Handwara, he said.

A hideout of terrorists busted in #Handwara's Rajwara, huge cache of arms & ammunition recovered from the camp in a joint operation of Handwara Police, 21 RR & 92 Bn CRPF. Case registered, further investigation underway #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/HJzTuhxWPL — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2018

A Pika gun, a Bazooka, a Radio-set, six Mor rounds, 940 Pika ammunition rounds, three silencers, six AK magazines, four IED initiating mechanism, eight kg of IED, 21 UBGL rounds, one hand grenade, four RPG rounds, 15 RPG boosters, 20 electric detonators, four detonator boxes and a magazine box were seized, he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the area has been highly infested with militancy since long, the spokesman said, adding that a case was registered in the matter.

