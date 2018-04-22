J&K: Militant hideout busted in Kupwara

Follow Us:
Sunday, April 22, 2018
Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of security forces launched a search operation in Watsar forest area in Handwara, he said a police spokesman said.

By: PTI | Srinagar | Updated: April 22, 2018 9:03:55 pm
Security forces busted a militant hideout today in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district and recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition, a police spokesman said. Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of security forces launched a search operation in Watsar forest area in Handwara, he said.

A Pika gun, a Bazooka, a Radio-set, six Mor rounds, 940 Pika ammunition rounds, three silencers, six AK magazines, four IED initiating mechanism, eight kg of IED, 21 UBGL rounds, one hand grenade, four RPG rounds, 15 RPG boosters, 20 electric detonators, four detonator boxes and a magazine box were seized, he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the area has been highly infested with militancy since long, the spokesman said, adding that a case was registered in the matter.

