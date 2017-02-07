J&K migrants to get medical insurance cover soon

At present 37,347 Hindu migrant families, 2,252 Muslim migrant families, 1,758 Sikh families and five others are registered in Jammu. (File photo) At present 37,347 Hindu migrant families, 2,252 Muslim migrant families, 1,758 Sikh families and five others are registered in Jammu. (File photo)

Migrants in Jammu and Kashmir will soon get medical insurance cover for hassle-free access to modern healthcare facilities in the state. “The Department of Relief and Rehabilitation is going to launch a medical insurance scheme for registered migrants of the state, including Kashmiri and Jammu migrants,” Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, Basharat Bukhari said.

“The insurance will cover migrants registered under relief and pension category within and outside the state in order to provide hassle-free access to modern healthcare facilities which are beyond the reach of most migrants,” he added.

The scheme shall provide cover for hospitalisation to the insured migrants along with the dependent family members on a floater basis, minister said.

There are a total of 41,462 Kashmiri migrant families. 1,054 Jammu migrant families, who were forced to leave Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Ramban and other areas, are at present residing in different areas of Jammu province.

At present 37,347 Hindu migrant families, 2,252 Muslim migrant families, 1,758 Sikh families and five others are registered in Jammu.

Out of these, 18,589 Kashmiri migrant families are entitled to a cash assistance at Rs 2500 per subject with maximum ceiling of Rs 10,000 per family of four persons. They are entitled to free ration as per the scale 9 kg flour, 2 kg rice and 1 kg sugar per family per month and 10 litre of kerosene oil per family per month.