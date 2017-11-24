J&K: Mehbooba Mufti orders review of cases of stone-pelting against youths

Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti (File) Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti (File)

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday directed a panel to review cases against youths facing charges of stone-pelting for the period 2015-17 (till date) and furnish recommendations in 10 days. This comes a day after Mufti said that her government had begun the process of withdrawing cases against youths found involved in stone-pelting for the first time.

‘’The committee so tasked with the review shall be the same as was constituted earlier by the Chief Minister to review cases against youth for 2008-2014 period,’’ read a government order issued on Thursday.

The review of cases against these youths was a major demand from various sections of society who met Dineshwar Sharma, the Centre’s representative for Kashmir talks.

Mufti described the decision as a ray of hope for youths and their families. ‘’The decision would help in creating a positive and conciliatory atmosphere in the state where the youth would be able to build their lives in a much more constructive and positive way,’’ she said.

Sharma will visit Kashmir again on Sunday. He will be going to south Kashmir’s Pulwama and Anantnag districts, where he is scheduled to visit youth delegations and other groups.

