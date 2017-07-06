Mehbooba Mufti apologises for Imran Ansari’s remarks in Assembly

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (Source: File) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (Source: File)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday apologised for the intimidatory words used by Sports Minister Imran Raza Ansari in the House on Tuesday during a heated debate between members of the treasury and Opposition benches on the GST.

On Wednesday morning, Speaker Kavinder Gupta expressed apologies and expunged the words.

“I was taken aback (by Ansari’s words),” Mufti said. “The words that were used weren’t appropriate. I personally apologise for it.”

Ansari had used the expunged words against National Conference legislator Devender Singh Rana. After Mufti’s apology, Rana, who had earlier in the day asked the Speaker to direct the police to register an FIR against Ansari, appeared to have calmed down. “I am grateful to the honourable CM,” he said. “I gracefully thank her for her

gesture.”

Earlier, both Ansari and Social Welfare Minister Sajad Lone maintained in the Assembly that the former did not mean to physically intimidate Rana with his remarks.

